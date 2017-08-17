Gomes, Kipnis homer among 3 hits; Indians beat Twins 9-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis each had three hits including a home run, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Thursday.

Gomes hit a three-run homer in the eighth for his first three-hit game since April 23, 2016. Kipnis went deep two batters later to make it 7-2.

Winners of six straight, the Indians are 9-0 at Target Field this year, outscoring the Twins 65-19.

Byron Buxton homered for Minnesota, which set a franchise record by striking out 19 times in a nine-inning game.

Carlos Carrasco (12-5) allowed five hits in five innings. He retired nine straight batters- including five straight strikeouts – after Buxton’s second-inning home run.

Kyle Gibson (6-10) allowed three runs on seven hits in four-plus innings for the Twins. This is the 15th time in 21 starts this season that Gibson didn’t pitch six innings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

