Henry E. Zimmerman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Henry E. Zimmerman, age 94, of Salem, died at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017 at home.

He was born August 14, 1923 in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Henry E. and Jessie (Davis) Zimmerman.

Henry retired in 2003 as President and Owner of Diversified Hydraulics Associates for over 30 years. He was a mechanical engineer graduate from Yale University.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 as Lieutenant J.G., was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, former trustee of the Salem Community Scholarship Association, a member of the Association of Iron & Steel Engineers, past member and president of American Field Service Organization and a member and past director of Salem Golf Club.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy (Longley) Zimmerman, whom he married November 27, 1948; two sons, Jeffrey Davis (Kathleen Boyle) Zimmerman of Salem, Peter Nelson (Sandrah Mack) Zimmerman of Missoula, Montana; two daughters, Stephanie (Robert) Field of Salem and Ann Longley Zimmerman of Falls Church, Virginia; a sister, Peggy June Adams of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a brother, Leo Zimmerman and two sisters, Polly Aungst and Mary Lou Warner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers Network, 4214 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, August 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.