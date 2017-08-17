Indians’ Ramirez hit by pitch on forearm, leaves Twins’ game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez has left Thursday’s game against Minnesota after getting hit by a pitch.

Ramirez was hit in the right forearm by a 93.1 mph pitch from Kyle Gibson in the top of the second inning. He kneeled a few feet down the first-base line and was quickly attended to by a trainer. He walked off holding his arm after a few minutes.

The first-time All-Star has 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season for the first-place Indians. He leads the American League with 61 extra-base hits, including a league-tying 38 doubles.

