John H. Murray Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – John H. Murray, 74, of Leavittsburg, died on Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 12, 1943 in Warren, the son of the late Carl and Ida Marie Smith Murray. He had been a lifetime Trumbull county resident.

John was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for 40 years as a carpenter at RMI Titanium in Niles, retiring in 2004.

John was of the protestant faith and a sober man for 40 years.

In his younger days, he raced stockcars at Sharon and Canfield Speedways and continued to enjoy watching and attending dirt track races.

He was a member of the Trumbull County Toastmasters and was very active in the Labrae school and Leavittsburg community. He also served as cubmaster of Pack 226 and scoutmaster of Troop 12, both in Leavittsburg, where he was leader of the High Adventure Boy Scout canoe trip in Maine. He received several achievement awards in scouting.

John was an avid fisherman and golfer and woodworking was his passion. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He rode his mobility scooter around the neighborhood and while doing his yardwork.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Pamela K. Wells Murray, whom he married on October 19, 1962; one daughter, Michelle M. Murray Granny of Middlefield; two sons, Jeff L. (Ami) Murray of Brookfield and Mark A. (Michelle) Murray of Mecca; six grandchildren, Michelle Murray, Daren (April) Murray, Anthony Granny, Robbie Granny, Madison Murray and Marcus Murray; three great-grandchildren, Eva, Nolan and Keaghan Murray and two brothers, Carl Murray of Warren and Bill Murray of Newton Falls.

One sister, Barbara McKendree and four brothers, Dale, Jim, Ron and Robert Murray, all have preceded him in death.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Rob in ICU at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and the entire eighth floor staff, for their compassionate and loving care shown to John.

The funeral service will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Pastor Ron Muresan officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the chapel on Monday, August 21.

Online condolences may be made to the Murray family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.



