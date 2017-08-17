Kent State begins 2017 with the defending National Champs Clemson on September 2

2016 Mid-American Conference Standings
East Division
Ohio, 6-2 (8-6)
Miami, 6-2 (6-7)
Akron, 3-5 (5-7)
Bowling Green, 3-5 (4-8)
Kent State, 2-6 (3-9)
Buffalo, 1-7 (2-10)
West Division
Western Michigan, 8-0 (13-1)
Toledo, 6-2 (9-4)
Northern Illinois, 5-3 (5-7)
Eastern Michigan, 4-4 (7-6)
Central Michigan, 3-5 (6-7)
Ball State, 1-7 (4-8)
2016 ACC participation in Bowl games (0-6)
Camelia Bowl – Appalachian State 31 Toledo 28
Miami Beach Bowl -Tulsa 55 Central Michigan 10
Dollar General Bowl -Troy 28 Ohio 23
Bahamas Bowl – Old Dominion 24 Eastern Michigan 20
St. Petersburg Bowl -Mississippi State 17 Miami 16
Cotton Bowl – Wisconsin 24 Western Michigan 16
Local players on MAC rosters in 2017
Akron Zips
Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Penn State
Sept. 9 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 16 – Iowa State
Sept. 23 – at Troy
Sept. 30 – at Bowling Green
Oct. 7 – Ball State
Oct. 14 – at Western Michigan
Oct. 21 – at Toledo
Oct. 28 – Buffalo
Nov. 7 – at Miami, OH
Nov. 14 – Ohio
Nov. 21 – Kent State
#73 Jonathan Neely, r-Fr/OL (Ursuline)
…He starred on the offensive line (T) and the defensive line (DE) for Larry Kempe at Ursuline in high school.
Bowling Green Falcons
Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Michigan State
Sept. 9 – South Dakota
Sept. 16 – at Northwestern
Sept. 23 – at Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 30 – Akron
Oct. 7 – at Miami, OH
Oct. 14 – Ohio
Oct. 21 – Northern Illinois
Oct. 31 – at Kent State
Nov. 7 – at Buffalo
Nov. 15 – Toledo
Nov. 21 – at Eastern Michigan
#20 Jordan Murphy, FR/DL (Crestview)
…The 2-time All-Ohio selection finished his career as a Rebel by compiling 17 sacks in his last two seasons.
Kent State Golden Flashes
Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Clemson
Sept. 9 – Howard
Sept. 16 – at Marshall
Sept. 23 – at Louisville
Sept. 30 – Buffalo
Oct. 7 – at Northern Illinois
Oct. 14 – Miami, OH
Oct. 21 – at Ohio
Oct. 31 – Bowling Green
Nov. 8 – at Western Michigan
Nov. 14 – Central Michigan
Nov. 21 – at Akron
#19 A.J. Musolino, FR/S (Struthers)
…Musolino led the Wildcats to a playoff appearance and the AAC White Tier championship. He also earned 1st-Team All-Ohio honors.
#90 Colt McFadden, FR/K (Poland)
…McFadden kicked the fifth-longest field goal (55) in state history. He also was a First-Team All-Ohio selection.
Ohio Bobcats
Schedule
Sept. 2 – Hampton
Sept. 8 – at Purdue
Sept. 16 – Kansas
Sept. 23 – at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 30 – at Massachusetts
Oct. 7 – Central Michigan
Oct. 14 – at Bowling Green
Oct. 21 – Kent State
Oct. 31 – Miami, OH
Nov. 8 – Toledo
Nov. 14 – at Akron
Nov. 24 – at Buffalo
#17 Tariq Drake, FR/CB (LaBrae)
…As a 4-year letter winner, Drake accumulated the 2nd-most receiving yards (1586) and catches (105) in LaBrae’s school history.
#18 Keevon Harris, r-Fr/WR (LaBrae)
…Harris amassed 2,180 all-purpose yards as a senior in high school.
#47 Evan Croutch, JR/LB (Boardman)
…Croutch played in 12 games last Fall as he was involved in 8 tackles. The former Spartan finished his high school career with 223 defensive stops.
#85 Brendan Cope, SR/WR (Howland)
…Cope started 9 of 13 games last year and finished with 30 receptions for 510 yards and 2 scores.
#94 Andrew Cree, r-FR/DL (LaBrae)
…At LaBrae, he closed out his prep career with 230 tackles and 24 quarterback sacks.
Toledo Rockets
Schedule
Aug. 31 – Elon
Sept. 9 – at Nevada
Sept. 16 – Tulsa
Sept. 23 – at Miami, FL
Oct. 7 – Eastern Michigan
Oct. 14 – at Central Michigan
Oct. 21 – Akron
Oct. 26 – at Ball State
Nov. 2 – Northern Illinois
Nov. 8 – at Ohio
Nov. 15 – at Bowling Green
Nov. 24 – Western Michigan
#17 Tyler Taafe, JR/LB (Hubbard)
….Started all 13 games at middle linebacker for the Rockets and finished the 2016 season with 70 tackles.
#40 Victor Williams, FR/DB (Howland)
…Division III Defensive Player of the Year will begin 2017 with the Toledo Rockets.
MAC Championship Game
2016: Western Michigan 29 Ohio 23 (at Detroit, MI)
2015: Bowling Green 34 Northern Illinois 14 (at Detroit, MI)
2014: Northern Illinois 51 Bowling Green 17 (at Detroit, MI)
2013: Bowling Green 47 Northern Illinois 27 (at Detroit, MI)
2012: Northern Illinois 44 Kent State 37 2 OT (at Detroit, MI)
2011: Northern Illinois 23 Ohio 20 (at Detroit, MI)
2010: Miami 26 Northern Illinois 21 (at Detroit, MI)
2009: Central Michigan 20 Ohio 10 (at Detroit, MI)
2008: Buffalo 42 Ball State 24 (at Detroit, MI)
2007: Central Michigan 35 Miami 10 (at Detroit, MI)
2006: Central Michigan 31 Ohio 10 (at Detroit, MI)
2005: Akron 31 Northern Illinois 30 (at Detroit, MI)
2004: Toledo 35 Miami 27 (at Detroit, MI)
2003: Miami 49 Bowling Green 27 (at Bowling Green, OH)
2002: Marshall 49 Toledo 45 (at Huntington, WV)
2001: Toledo 41 Marshall 36 (at Toledo, OH)
2000: Marshall 19 Western Michigan 14 (at Huntington, WV)
1999: Marshall 34 Western Michigan 30 (at Huntington, WV)
1998: Marshall 23 Toledo 17 (at Huntington, WV)
1997: Marshall 34 Toledo 14 (at Huntington, WV)
2017 NFL Draft: MAC in the First Round
5 – Corey Davis, WR (Western Michigan) taken by Tennessee