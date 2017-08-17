Kent State begins 2017 with the defending National Champs Clemson on September 2

2016 Mid-American Conference Standings

East Division

Ohio, 6-2 (8-6)

Miami, 6-2 (6-7)

Akron, 3-5 (5-7)

Bowling Green, 3-5 (4-8)

Kent State, 2-6 (3-9)

Buffalo, 1-7 (2-10)

West Division

Western Michigan, 8-0 (13-1)

Toledo, 6-2 (9-4)

Northern Illinois, 5-3 (5-7)

Eastern Michigan, 4-4 (7-6)

Central Michigan, 3-5 (6-7)

Ball State, 1-7 (4-8)

2016 ACC participation in Bowl games (0-6)

Camelia Bowl – Appalachian State 31 Toledo 28

Miami Beach Bowl -Tulsa 55 Central Michigan 10

Dollar General Bowl -Troy 28 Ohio 23

Bahamas Bowl – Old Dominion 24 Eastern Michigan 20

St. Petersburg Bowl -Mississippi State 17 Miami 16

Cotton Bowl – Wisconsin 24 Western Michigan 16

Local players on MAC rosters in 2017

Akron Zips

Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Penn State

Sept. 9 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 16 – Iowa State

Sept. 23 – at Troy

Sept. 30 – at Bowling Green

Oct. 7 – Ball State

Oct. 14 – at Western Michigan

Oct. 21 – at Toledo

Oct. 28 – Buffalo

Nov. 7 – at Miami, OH

Nov. 14 – Ohio

Nov. 21 – Kent State

#73 Jonathan Neely, r-Fr/OL (Ursuline)

…He starred on the offensive line (T) and the defensive line (DE) for Larry Kempe at Ursuline in high school.

Bowling Green Falcons

Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Michigan State

Sept. 9 – South Dakota

Sept. 16 – at Northwestern

Sept. 23 – at Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 30 – Akron

Oct. 7 – at Miami, OH

Oct. 14 – Ohio

Oct. 21 – Northern Illinois

Oct. 31 – at Kent State

Nov. 7 – at Buffalo

Nov. 15 – Toledo

Nov. 21 – at Eastern Michigan

#20 Jordan Murphy, FR/DL (Crestview)

…The 2-time All-Ohio selection finished his career as a Rebel by compiling 17 sacks in his last two seasons.

Kent State Golden Flashes

Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Clemson

Sept. 9 – Howard

Sept. 16 – at Marshall

Sept. 23 – at Louisville

Sept. 30 – Buffalo

Oct. 7 – at Northern Illinois

Oct. 14 – Miami, OH

Oct. 21 – at Ohio

Oct. 31 – Bowling Green

Nov. 8 – at Western Michigan

Nov. 14 – Central Michigan

Nov. 21 – at Akron

#19 A.J. Musolino, FR/S (Struthers)

…Musolino led the Wildcats to a playoff appearance and the AAC White Tier championship. He also earned 1st-Team All-Ohio honors.

#90 Colt McFadden, FR/K (Poland)

…McFadden kicked the fifth-longest field goal (55) in state history. He also was a First-Team All-Ohio selection.

Ohio Bobcats

Schedule

Sept. 2 – Hampton

Sept. 8 – at Purdue

Sept. 16 – Kansas

Sept. 23 – at Eastern Michigan

Sept. 30 – at Massachusetts

Oct. 7 – Central Michigan

Oct. 14 – at Bowling Green

Oct. 21 – Kent State

Oct. 31 – Miami, OH

Nov. 8 – Toledo

Nov. 14 – at Akron

Nov. 24 – at Buffalo

#17 Tariq Drake, FR/CB (LaBrae)

…As a 4-year letter winner, Drake accumulated the 2nd-most receiving yards (1586) and catches (105) in LaBrae’s school history.

#18 Keevon Harris, r-Fr/WR (LaBrae)

…Harris amassed 2,180 all-purpose yards as a senior in high school.

#47 Evan Croutch, JR/LB (Boardman)

…Croutch played in 12 games last Fall as he was involved in 8 tackles. The former Spartan finished his high school career with 223 defensive stops.

#85 Brendan Cope, SR/WR (Howland)

…Cope started 9 of 13 games last year and finished with 30 receptions for 510 yards and 2 scores.

#94 Andrew Cree, r-FR/DL (LaBrae)

…At LaBrae, he closed out his prep career with 230 tackles and 24 quarterback sacks.

Toledo Rockets

Schedule

Aug. 31 – Elon

Sept. 9 – at Nevada

Sept. 16 – Tulsa

Sept. 23 – at Miami, FL

Oct. 7 – Eastern Michigan

Oct. 14 – at Central Michigan

Oct. 21 – Akron

Oct. 26 – at Ball State

Nov. 2 – Northern Illinois

Nov. 8 – at Ohio

Nov. 15 – at Bowling Green

Nov. 24 – Western Michigan

#17 Tyler Taafe, JR/LB (Hubbard)

….Started all 13 games at middle linebacker for the Rockets and finished the 2016 season with 70 tackles.

#40 Victor Williams, FR/DB (Howland)

…Division III Defensive Player of the Year will begin 2017 with the Toledo Rockets.

MAC Championship Game

2016: Western Michigan 29 Ohio 23 (at Detroit, MI)

2015: Bowling Green 34 Northern Illinois 14 (at Detroit, MI)

2014: Northern Illinois 51 Bowling Green 17 (at Detroit, MI)

2013: Bowling Green 47 Northern Illinois 27 (at Detroit, MI)

2012: Northern Illinois 44 Kent State 37 2 OT (at Detroit, MI)

2011: Northern Illinois 23 Ohio 20 (at Detroit, MI)

2010: Miami 26 Northern Illinois 21 (at Detroit, MI)

2009: Central Michigan 20 Ohio 10 (at Detroit, MI)

2008: Buffalo 42 Ball State 24 (at Detroit, MI)

2007: Central Michigan 35 Miami 10 (at Detroit, MI)

2006: Central Michigan 31 Ohio 10 (at Detroit, MI)

2005: Akron 31 Northern Illinois 30 (at Detroit, MI)

2004: Toledo 35 Miami 27 (at Detroit, MI)

2003: Miami 49 Bowling Green 27 (at Bowling Green, OH)

2002: Marshall 49 Toledo 45 (at Huntington, WV)

2001: Toledo 41 Marshall 36 (at Toledo, OH)

2000: Marshall 19 Western Michigan 14 (at Huntington, WV)

1999: Marshall 34 Western Michigan 30 (at Huntington, WV)

1998: Marshall 23 Toledo 17 (at Huntington, WV)

1997: Marshall 34 Toledo 14 (at Huntington, WV)

2017 NFL Draft: MAC in the First Round

5 – Corey Davis, WR (Western Michigan) taken by Tennessee