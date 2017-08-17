Kimberly Rae Kendrew Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Kimberly Rae Kendrew, 60, a lifelong resident of the area passed away Thursday morning, August 17, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown after a lengthy courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born September 6, 1956 in Salem, Ohio to the late Ora Lou Souders.

Kimberly was a dedicated employee for Dollar Tree and was selected to manage the new Ellwood City store.

When not working, she enjoyed doing cross stitching, building puzzles, playing board games and spending time with her family.

Two sons survive her, Joseph and Kevin Kendrew both of East Palestine; two stepsons, Ben and Jamie Kendrew both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Keith and Duane Souders; two sisters; Shawn (Norman) Carpenter and Charlene McKnight as well as one granddaughter, Norah Rae Kendrew.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Carol Conley.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, August 21 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

