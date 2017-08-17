Late night crash on State Route 45 sends 7 to hospital

GOSHEN TWP., (WKBN) – A little before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 45 crashed into another vehicle that was stopped on the roadway.

Hannah Koontz, 22, of Newton Falls, was driving along Route 45 when she hit the stopped vehicle that was in the northbound lane. The impact was at Milepost 3, north of Calla Road.

The impact caused the stopped vehicle — operated by Christina Brown, 34, of Leavittsburg — to slide off the east side of the roadway and into a private yard.

A 3-month-old baby from Brown’s vehicle was thrown out of the vehicle and flown via medical helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Brown and four other juveniles were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Koontz was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post responded to the accident and is still investigating.

The Goshen Township Police Department and Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control at the scene, which is open.

Firefighters and other first responders said the scene was a lot to handle.