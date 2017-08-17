Report: Liberty man robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a call about a man being robbed at gunpoint around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim said a man with dreads down to his ears and a gold tooth entered his Hyundai and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him, according to the police report.

The man ordered the victim to drive down Hillman Avenue, the report said, and he began to pat him down and removed his wallet.

The man said the robber took $500 from his wallet and then ordered him to drive to Zedaker, where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The victim reported that the suspect did not take his wallet, just the money, and did not leave anything in the car. He said the suspect kept threatening to shoot him if he didn’t comply.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

