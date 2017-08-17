Mahoning County indictments: August 17, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 17, 2017:
Danaisa Traylor: Aggravated assault
Joesie Mascarella: Possession of drugs
Juan Anchondo: Notice of change of address
Matthew Cochrane: Felonious assault and possession of cocaine
John Dillon: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Kennedy: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Alphonso West: Tampering with evidence and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Jeremy Adams: Misuse of credit cards, six counts of receiving stolen property, and two counts of forgery
Richard Colon: Possession of cocaine
Daniel Lindsey: Possession of heroin
Keith Walker: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, and two counts of having weapons while under disability
David Cobb, Jr.: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, and two counts of having weapons while under disability
Nylen Cerda: Tampering with records, two counts of telecommunications fraud, and possessing criminal tools
Kirk Snipes: Retaliation, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Andrew Scott: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Adriann Bunch: Aggravated theft
Willie McKinney III: Theft
Deana Warneke: Grand theft
Marcus Bradshaw: Escape
Christian Lampkin: Escape
Troy Pratt: Inducing panic and obstructing official business
Eric Pendland: Two counts of endangering children
Mark Cartwright: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, and child endangering