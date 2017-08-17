Mahoning County indictments: August 17, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 17, 2017:

Danaisa Traylor: Aggravated assault

Joesie Mascarella: Possession of drugs

Juan Anchondo: Notice of change of address

Matthew Cochrane: Felonious assault and possession of cocaine

John Dillon: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Kennedy: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Alphonso West: Tampering with evidence and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jeremy Adams: Misuse of credit cards, six counts of receiving stolen property, and two counts of forgery

Richard Colon: Possession of cocaine

Daniel Lindsey: Possession of heroin

Keith Walker: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, and two counts of having weapons while under disability

David Cobb, Jr.: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Nylen Cerda: Tampering with records, two counts of telecommunications fraud, and possessing criminal tools

Kirk Snipes: Retaliation, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Andrew Scott: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Adriann Bunch: Aggravated theft

Willie McKinney III: Theft

Deana Warneke: Grand theft

Marcus Bradshaw: Escape

Christian Lampkin: Escape

Troy Pratt: Inducing panic and obstructing official business

Eric Pendland: Two counts of endangering children

Mark Cartwright: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, and child endangering

