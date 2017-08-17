Police: Man faces charges after trespassing Lowellville business

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – An Edinburg man faces criminal charges after police say they caught him trespassing a Lowellville business’ property.

Michael Varchulik, 47, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. at Falcon Foundry.

Owners called police days before he was arrested when they noticed a shortage of copper.

Police said they set up a surveillance camera and saw Varchulik climbing a fence onto the property.

Varchulik was charged with breaking and entering and criminal trespassing.

He will appear in Struthers Municipal Court on Friday.