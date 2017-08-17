Mark Anthony Valva Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home with Fr. Gus Valentasis officiating for, Mark Anthony Valva, 58, who passed away Thursday evening, August 17.

Mark was born, January 17, 1959 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Vera Soroka Valva.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was employed at WCI Steel for 30 years.

Mark was a loving father and will be deeply missed his children, Maria Valva, Anthony Valva and Kristin (Billy) Katsourakis. He also leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Anne Skoufatos, Renee (Paul) Wilson and Janet Baskeyfield; his life partner, Joy Delsignore and their dog Sophie.,

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Tom Baskeyfield.

The Valva family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Sunday, August 20 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.