Michael J. McGhee Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Michael J. McGhee, age 69, of Salem, died at 6:55 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the Crandall Medical Center.

He was born on September 5, 1947 in Salem, a son to the late Ernest and Mildred (Wesner) McGhee.

Mike retired in 2000 after working as an iron worker for 42 years.

He was a 1965 graduate of Salem High School.

Michael was an avid motorcyclist, car enthusiast and member of Rod Angels.

He was also a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

His wife, Tammy (Hogue) McGhee, whom he married on July 19, 1997, survives him along with four sons, Charles (Tina) McGhee of Salem, Roger (Michelle) McGhee of Lisbon, Ben (Erin) McGhee of Monroe, North Carolina and Steve (Susie) McGhee of Irmo, South Carolina; three sisters, Caroline Brobander of Salem, Patricia Nivens of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and Barbara McGhee of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Curtis McGhee.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 at the Side Door (Powerhouse Café), 530 S. Broadway, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the McGhee family.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.



