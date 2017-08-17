New bill helps veterans who lost benefits after ITT closed

When the for-profit college closed, many veterans lost their GI benefits, along with their education credits

By Published:
Senator Sherrod Brown isn't too worried about his challenger Josh Mandel, although he expects that he'll be outspent in the campaign.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When ITT Technical Institutes closed, thousands of students across the country lost money, time and all of their education credits.

While federal student loans were forgiven – veterans were left out in the cold, and many lost thousands of dollars of their GI bill benefets

But Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) new law changes that.

Brown wrote part of a law that gives veterans back their GI benefits they lose when for-profit colleges close.

President Trump signed the bill into law this week.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s