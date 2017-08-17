No Powerball jackpot winners, $510 million for Saturday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot has now rolled over 19 times, with no winner since the June 14 drawing

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Because no one won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the estimated jackpot for Saturday is now $510 million.

The cash option would pay you more than $324 million.

Last night’s numbers were: 9-15-43-60-64, with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 3 times.

There was one $2 million winner in Texas, as well as five $1 million winners in California and Florida. Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are only one in 292.2 million.

Sliding into the eighth spot, the $510 million prize is in the top 10 all-time highest lottery jackpots ever.

