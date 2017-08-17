Ohio to receive $19.6 million in EpiPen rebate settlement

The settlement will resolve allegations that the company knowingly underpaid rebates owed to the Medicaid program

By Published:
FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio has agreed to join the U.S. and other States to settle allegations against Mylan Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mylan Specialty L.P.

The settlement will resolve allegations that Mylan knowingly underpaid rebates owed to the Medicaid program for the drugs EpiPen® and EpiPen Jr.® dispensed to Medicaid beneficiaries.

As part of the settlement, Ohio will receive $19,646,624 in restitution and other recovery.

Specifically, this settlement resolves allegations that from July 29, 2010 to March 31, 2017, Mylan submitted false statements to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that incorrectly classified EpiPen pursuant to the Rebate Statute and Rebate Agreement and did not report a Best Price to CMS for EpiPen, which it was required to do for all “single source” and “innovator multiple source” drugs.

As a result, Mylan submitted or caused to be submitted false statements to CMS and/or the States relating to EpiPen for Medicaid rebate purposes, and underpaid its EpiPen rebates to the State Medicaid Programs.

Under the settlement, Mylan will pay $465 million altogether.

