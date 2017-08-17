Philip W. Rosenberber Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Philip W. Rosenberger, 60, of Warren, died peacefully at his home Thursday, August 17, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born October 1, 1956 in Warren, the son of James Philip and Leoma June (Elmore) Rosenberger and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of both Warren Western Reserve and Kent State University, Phil drove bus for Warren City Schools.

An avid bicyclist, he enjoyed reading, old cars and new trucks, cooking and trying new restaurants and hanging around with his niece, nephew, and great-nephew.

Surviving are his mother of Warren; a sister, Gloria (Steve) Nauman of Newton Falls; a niece, Lindsay (Edmond) Kwiecien; a nephew, Josh Nauman and a great-nephew, Adam Hillier.

His father precedes him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017 at North-Mar Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, with Rev. Myron Daum officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church prior to services.

Interment will follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to North-Mar Church.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, August 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.