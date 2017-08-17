Plans in motion to build Chipotle, Starbucks in Bazetta

Crews plan to construct the building at Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard

Published:
FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows a sign on a Chipotle restaurant. A person who reported eating at a Chipotle in northern Virginia has tested positive for norovirus. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, health officials said that's not yet enough to determine the cause of the roughly 60 reported illnesses it has identified. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to build a Chipotle and Starbucks in Bazetta Township.

Township Zoning Inspector Mike Mills said the building that will house the restaurants will be constructed at the corner of Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard.

The final draft of the proposal is being submitted to architects, and Mills said it’s expected that construction will be started in 30 to 60 days.

Wednesday, Trumbull County Commissioners allowed Chipotle’s liquor proposal to continue on to the Division of Liquor Control, which will approve or deny the application.

Mills said the goal is to finish up construction in about 120 days after it starts.

