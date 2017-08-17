Plans in motion to build Chipotle, Starbucks in Bazetta

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to build a Chipotle and Starbucks in Bazetta Township.

Township Zoning Inspector Mike Mills said the building that will house the restaurants will be constructed at the corner of Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard.

The final draft of the proposal is being submitted to architects, and Mills said it’s expected that construction will be started in 30 to 60 days.

Wednesday, Trumbull County Commissioners allowed Chipotle’s liquor proposal to continue on to the Division of Liquor Control, which will approve or deny the application.

Mills said the goal is to finish up construction in about 120 days after it starts.