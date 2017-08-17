Raymond H. Weingart Obituary

August 17, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Raymond H. Weingart, age 95, of Salem, died at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on June 6, 1922.

Funeral arrangements handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


Order Flowers Here