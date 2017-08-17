Rena Simms Obituary

August 17, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Rena Simms passed away Thursday, August 17.

Rena was born July 23, 1962.

No services to be held.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.


