Storm Team 27: Tracking showers and storms



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast this afternoon. There is a chance for a stronger storm with gusty wind, heavy rain and hail. The risk for a strong storm will taper off tonight.

Cooler air will slide in to start the weekend. The risk for a shower will stick around through the end of the week into Saturday. Better weather Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 83

Tonight: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (70%)

Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 55