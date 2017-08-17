Storm Team 27: Tracking showers and storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast this afternoon. There is a chance for a stronger storm with gusty wind, heavy rain and hail. The risk for a strong storm will taper off tonight.
Cooler air will slide in to start the weekend. The risk for a shower will stick around through the end of the week into Saturday. Better weather Sunday and Monday.
FORECAST
This afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 83
Tonight: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (70%)
Low: 70
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 61
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 70 Low: 55
