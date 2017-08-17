Valley advocacy group rallies against Ohio senator’s new bill

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of labor and health advocates gathered Thursday on the stairs of the Mahoning County Courthouse.

Their message – Senator Rob Portman’s (R-OH) proposed law puts people in danger.

Portman introduced the “Regulatory Accountability Act” in April, which could change the way government agencies create new regulations for business and industry.

The bill makes it difficult for public servants to create safeguards and protections for children’s toys, clean air and water, labor standards, the opioid epidemic and food, said Valley Voices United for Change. They said it will roll back consumer and worker safety laws by decades and put Americans at risk.

“This bill really changes the game related to protections for our food safety, our environmental safety and workplace safety,” said Karen Zehr of Valley Voices.

However, when Portman introduced the bill this spring, he said it was necessary to make the regulatory process ‘more transparent.’

First News reached out to Senator Portman today. So far there’s been no response.