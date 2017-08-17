Video: Thursday’s funnel cloud over Trumbull County



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tornado touched down near Hartford in Trumbull County Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was classified as an EF0 — a very weak tornado that brought down trees and power lines.

It touched down at 7:18 p.m., according to the NWS.

Tornado warnings were issued for Trumbull and Mercer counties, lasting about an hour. A funnel cloud and rotation could be seen in certain areas.

Photos: Funnel cloud on August 17, 2017

The first tornado warning was issued in Trumbull County around 7 p.m. and expired in half an hour.

Around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County was issued a tornado warning as the storm system inched over the border.

A second warning was issued for Trumbull County just before 8 p.m. By 8:30, all tornado warnings had expired.