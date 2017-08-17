Warren crime activity: Woman finds bullet in baby’s playpen

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Man claims substance in baggie is powdered sugar

Friday, August 11

12:30 a.m. – 900 block of East Ave. SE, police responded to a home burglary. The victim said a man forced her door open but she was able to shut it. She said after that, he ran away.

2:49 p.m. – 18-year-old Richard Robson, arrested on child rape charges. Robson is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times over the course of several years.

Saturday, August 12

8:57 a.m. – 500 block of Kenmore Ave. SE, a woman reported finding a bullet in her baby’s playpen. She said someone must have shot at her house sometime overnight but she never heard any gunshots. The baby was not in the playpen at the time.

Sunday, August 13

1:05 a.m. – 100 block of High St. NW, 36-year-old Shawn Stambolia, arrested on warrants out of Warren, including one for robbery.

8:50 a.m. – 2000 block of Milton St. SE, a woman said someone shot at her house. She said the bullet came in through the bathroom window and went through a wall into the bedroom.

3:30 p.m. – 400 block of Charles Ave. SE, police said a group of people broke into a home and beat up a teenage girl inside. The girl said she knew the suspects and that they hadn’t been getting along. She said they punched her in the stomach and slammed her head on a cabinet.

9:30 p.m. – Dickey St. NW, a man told police he was driving when he saw his ex-girlfriend walking with another man. When he pulled up next to them, he said the man started shooting at his car.

11:00 p.m. – 100 block of Franklin St. SW, several people attending the Italian-American Festival reported damage to their cars parked in the Franklin Street deck.

Monday, August 14

8:02 a.m. – 700 block of Ohio Ave. NW, reported breaking and entering of a garage. The victim said a drywall sander and drywall stilts were stolen.

3 p.m. – 1500 block of Homewood Ave. SE, police said someone shot at a house. They found a bullet on the front porch.

7:37 p.m. – 2200 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, a woman told police that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and beat her up after she told him she was talking to new guys. She said he also broke her TV and stole her keys and cell phone.

11 p.m. – 3000 block of Lancer Ct. NW, 48-year-old William Smith, of Newton Falls, arrested and charged with aggravated trespass. Police said Smith was trying to get into a woman’s apartment through a window after he had been told to leave. The woman claimed he threatened to kill her. Smith pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday, August 15

12:12 p.m. – 1200 block of Roberts Ln. NE, 23-year-old Labrittany Campbell, arrested and charged with two counts of child endangering. Police said Campbell left her two small children in the car for about an hour while she was sleeping at the Stonegate Apartments. Witnesses told police that after a while, the older child started the car. Campbell pleaded not guilty to the charges.

4 p.m. – 200 block of Monroe St. NW, police responded to a car theft in which the suspect held a gun to the victim’s head and smashed the victim’s hand in the vehicle’s door.

9:20 p.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., two men wearing masks and black clothing robbed the Red and White Supermarket at gunpoint, according to a police report. Officers said they found a mask believed to be one of the robber’s.

10:30 p.m. – 800 block of Parkman Rd., 28-year-old Darshawn Mitchell, arrested on a warrant; 29-year-old Delsean Jackson, arrested on a warrant; and 26-year-old William Brocious, charged with aggravated trafficking in marijuana. Police said they found 100 grams of pot, oxycodone pills and cash in a car during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, August 16

8:24 p.m. – 35-year-old Jessica Buzzelli, 32-year-old Billie Jo Williams, 44-year-old Gladys Postlethwait, of Leavittsburg, and 33-year-old Hope Cline, of Leavittsburg, arrested and charged with soliciting. They were arrested as part of a prostitution sting after police received several complaints of women flagging down cars in the area.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: