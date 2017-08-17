Youngstown police investigate shot fired at car

Police said the shot was fired on St. Louis Avenue, near the Family Dollar store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said someone shot at a man who was in a car on St. Louis Avenue, near the Family Dollar store.

The Youngstown Police Department’s Shot Spotter system — designed to detect gunfire in the city — alerted police to a shot fired behind the business at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a Cadillac Escalade in a driveway nearby.

A man in the vehicle told police that he was sitting in the car when two men with guns got out of an Impala and came up to him. He said he tried to dive off at which time one of the men fired a round at his vehicle.

Police said there was one bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door of the Cadillac as well as a shell casing on the sidewalk nearby. Police also reported finding a bag containing suspected marijuana in the grass.

The items were collected as evidence.

