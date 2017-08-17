Youngstown police: Man fought suspect who broke into his house

Tylin Fairchild, 24, is charged with aggravated burglary

Tylin Fairchild, charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect who they say broke into a house on E. Pasadena Avenue and was then fought off by a man living in the home.

At 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the victim fighting Tylin Fairchild in the front yard of the home, according to a police report.

The victim whose name was redacted from a police report said he was sleeping when he heard his front door being kicked in. At that time, he said he went into the kitchen and found the suspect, according to a police report.

Police said the victim and suspect started fist-fighting through the kitchen, living room and front yard. At some point during the fight, one of the men picked up a pool cue stuck and struck the other in the head, according to the report.

Police reported finding damage to the door frame, as well as a broken dish on the kitchen floor and blood from what appeared to be a struggle. Police said a piece of the pool cue stick was found in the front yard with blood on it.

Fairchild, whose shoulder was injured from the fight, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

