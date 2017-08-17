YSU Marching Pride gears up for football season

There are five upcoming performances between Thursday and Labor Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Soon, football season will be in full swing, so the Youngstown State University Marching Pride has been working hard at band camp.

The 170 members of the Marching Pride are learning new routines and formations while memorizing new music.

Not all of them are music majors — they come from a variety of backgrounds, including engineering and nursing.

Since Monday, they have had three rehearsals a day to get ready for upcoming performances, said YSU Athletic Band Director Brandt Payne.

There are five YSU band performances between Thursday and Labor Day.

Here is the YSU band’s list of upcoming performances.

