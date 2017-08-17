YSU President Jim Tressel tries his hand at softball

The very first YSU faculty softball tournament kicked off as a morale-building event

By Published:
Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel took the pitchers mound on Thursday. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel took the pitcher’s mound on Thursday.

The very first YSU faculty softball tournament kicked off as a morale-building event. The event is to help start the school year off on the right foot and get faculty members excited about the upcoming year.

“When we finished up yesterday, it was an hour of our time, and everybody was all smiles and having fun, and that’s what the key is. It’s just to kind of set the tone that we want to be positive and happy for the first day of school next Wednesday,” said Danny O’Connell, YSU’s director of facilities.

Ten departments came out to play each other, and by this time Friday, one department will have won the championship and some bragging rights.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s