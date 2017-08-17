YSU President Jim Tressel tries his hand at softball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel took the pitcher’s mound on Thursday.

The very first YSU faculty softball tournament kicked off as a morale-building event. The event is to help start the school year off on the right foot and get faculty members excited about the upcoming year.

“When we finished up yesterday, it was an hour of our time, and everybody was all smiles and having fun, and that’s what the key is. It’s just to kind of set the tone that we want to be positive and happy for the first day of school next Wednesday,” said Danny O’Connell, YSU’s director of facilities.

Ten departments came out to play each other, and by this time Friday, one department will have won the championship and some bragging rights.