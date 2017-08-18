2017 Canfield Fair – Thursday guide

Thursday guide to the Canfield Fair (Youth day)

Opening/Ribbon cutting of 171st Canfield Fair

Where: Concourse Stage

When: 10 AM

WKBN Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-Kit

Where: Window World tent

Cost: FREE

When: 12 PM – 5 PM

High School band show

Where: The Grandstand

Cost: FREE

When: 11 AM

Who: Participating schools include: Austintown, Lowellville, Campbell, Columbiana, Sebring, Canfield, Springfield, West Branch, Struthers, Western Reserve, Jackson-Milton, South Range

Junior fair auction

Goat, milk, fudge – Coliseum #8 – 5:30 PM

Rabbit, meat, pens – Coliseum #8 – Following

Jr. fair market lamb – Coliseum #8 – 7 PM

Jr. fair market goats – Coliseum #8 – Following

Jr. fair market swine – Coliseum #8 – Following

Judging schedule

Jr. fair market swine judging – Coliseum #8 – 8 AM

Cattle: Jr. fair dairy showmanship – South Cattle Complex – 8:30 PM

4-H saddle horse – North Ring Complex – 8:30 PM

Ponies: Draft – South Ring – 9 AM

Jr. fair market lamb – Coliseum #8 – 11 AM

Ponies: Grade (46″-58″) – South Ring – 1 PM

Cattle: Brown Swiss & Ayrshire – South Cattle Complex – 4 PM

Cattle: Milking shorthorn – South Cattle Complex – 4 PM

Horse: Draft youth classes – East Ring – 5 PM

Pygmy goats – Sheep Barn #36 – 5:30 PM

Pony hitches – South Ring – 6 PM

