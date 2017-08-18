2017 Canfield Fair – Wednesday guide

Find out what events to expect on Wednesday at the Canfield Fair

By Published:
Canfield Fair 2017, Wednesday guide

Wednesday guide to the Canfield Fair (Senior day)

Cheerleading demonstrations:

Where: The Grandstand
Cost: FREE
When: Approximate start time, 11 AM
Who: Participating schools include: Canfield, Lowellville, Struthers, Columbiana, Campbell, Austintown, South Range, Sebring, Poland, Western Reserve, Jackson-Milton, Youngstown East, West Branch, Springfield

Judging & special events for Wednesday:

Reg. mini horses, over 34″ – South Ring, 9AM
Poultry – Poultry Barn #35, 9AM
Hay and Grain – Hay & Grain #26, 10 AM
Fruit – Fruit #26, 10:30 AM
Ponies: Haflinger – South Ring, 1 PM
Pony hitches – South Ring, 6 PM
How about hummus? – Building #25, 6:30 PM

Canfield Fair 2017 map
Map of the 2017 Canfield Fair (click to enlarge)

