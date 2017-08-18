Austintown crime activity: Police say drunk man claimed bar bouncers jumped him

Related Coverage Austintown crime activity: Drunk woman tried to hitchhike ride from police

Wednesday, August 9

4:25 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Randy Pence, 34, of Leavittsburg, arrested and charged with theft, abusing harmful intoxicants, and drug paraphernalia. According to a report, a Walmart employee told police they saw Pence trying to steal many high-priced items totaling $1,061. When an employee stopped Pence before leaving and took all the items back, police said he ran to his car, meeting a female driver. They pulled the car over on Mahoning Avenue and arrested Pence. Police said Pence told them he was having a panic attack so he was taken to the hospital. According to the report, police found 19 full cartridges of carbon dioxide gas and other drug paraphernalia. Pence pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday and will appear in court again Sept. 6.

5:39 p.m. – Silica and N. Turner roads, John Marlin, 52, of North Jackson, arrested and charged with DUI. Police approached Marlin’s car at the intersection of SR 46 and Silica Road. They said the car drove off the roadway three times and went left of center once. Marlin told police he “had too much to drink” and that he consumed “beer alcoholic beverages,” according to a report Police said Marlin has two previous OVI convictions in Ohio and another OVI in Indiana.

Thursday, August 10

6:04 p.m. – Oakwood Ave. and N. Main St., Michael Miller, 48, and David Lynch, 53, charged with possession of marijuana. According to a report, Lynch gave police one bag of marijuana from his waistband and Miller gave police two bags of marijuana from his waistband during a traffic stop.

10:09 p.m. – N. Roanoke and Mahoning avenues, Cary Gurley, 39, charged with possession of marijuana. Police said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Gurley’s vehicle. She gave them a bag of marijuana she had in her bra, police said.

Friday, August 11

12:39 p.m. – Woodmere and Westmont drives, Tayzhane Robinson, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police searched Robinson’s vehicle during a traffic stop and found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, five Suboxone strips, and a digital scale, according to a report.

Sunday, August 13

1:53 a.m. – S. Raccoon Rd., Randall Balog, 25, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police responded to JR’Z Pub for a large fight, where they found Balog screaming, “They jumped me.” Balog, who police said appeared drunk, told them he was kicked out of the bar “a couple times.” When a ride arrived for Balog, he refused to get in and leave. He insisted on pressing charges against the bouncers, according to the report, and police told him to do so in the morning, which he refused. Police said Balog was given more warnings to leave or be arrested. When he refused to leave, he was arrested. Balog pleaded not guilty in court Monday and will appear in court again on Sept. 25.

9:26 p.m. – Oakwood Ave. and N. Meridian Rd., Christal Frye, 34, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; John Willison, Jr., 51, arrested on a warrant. Police said during a traffic stop, they saw a burnt spoon with heroin residue, a used syringe, and a tourniquet — all in a white Nike shoe.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

