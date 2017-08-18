Berlin standoff suspect could be admitted into mental health program

Troy Pratt is charged with inducing panic and obstructing official business

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of an eight-and-a-half-hour-long standoff in Berlin Township could soon be admitted into Mahoning County’s Mental Health Court program.

Troy Pratt was put into the county jail Friday morning after being indicted on charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business.

Investigators say he held deputies — and a SWAT team — at bay early Monday morning, threatening to kill himself and anyone who tried to stop him.

Officials say by placing him in the Mental Health Court, they can make sure he receives treatment and counseling he needs.

“We want him to be back out in the community, and a lot of people do need assistance doing so. And medication and with this court being as successful as it is with Judge Sweeney, we decided this is the way we’re gonna go,” said Mahoning County Sheriff’s Major Jeff Allen.

Under guidelines of the program, Pratt will be required to check in with the court once a week for the first six months.

If he successfully completes the two-year program, his case would be dismissed.

