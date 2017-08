YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up on Midlothian Boulevard southbound, near Lemoyne Avenue.

A crash involving a Dodge Journey and an SUV is delaying traffic. Traffic is down to one lane in both directions.

A vehicle pulling out from Lemoyne got t-boned.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WKBN is working to get more details from investigators. Check back here for updates on this developing story.