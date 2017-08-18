Edward J. Zeitler Obituary

ERIE, Pennsylvania – The Reverend Monsignor Edward J. Zeitler, 87, died Friday, August 18, 2017, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Monsignor Zeitler was born June 26, 1930, in Erie, a son of George and Agnes (Keller) Zeitler.

Monsignor Zeitler belonged to St. John the Baptist Parish, Erie.

He attended St. John’s Grade School and Cathedral Preparatory High School, Erie, before completing his Bachelor’s degree at Gannon College while in formation for the priesthood at St. Mark’s Seminary. He did graduate work at Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York. He additionally completed post-graduate work in college campus ministry.

On May 12, 1958, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Erie in St. Peter Cathedral by the Most Reverend Edward P. McManaman.

Monsignor Zeitler began his priestly ministry as parochial vicar of St. Bernard Parish in Bradford, followed by assignments as parochial vicar of St. Peter Cathedral (1959-1967), Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Farrell (1967-1969) and Immaculate Conception Parish, Clarion (1969-1979). He subsequently accepted assignments as pastor of Our Lady, Queen of the Americas Parish in Conneaut Lake (1979-1985) and Notre Dame Parish, Hermitage (1985-1997). In 1997, Monsignor Zeitler was appointed pastor of Beloved Disciple Parish in Grove City and he served the people there until his retirement in 2007.

He spent much of his retirement at Notre Dame Parish in Hermitage. During his nearly 60 years of priesthood, Msgr. Zeitler served, since 1970, as a spiritual director for the Worldwide Marriage Encounter, as well as Dean of the Sharon Deanery, Chairman of the Presbyteral Council and member of the Priests’ Personnel Board and College of Consultors. He served as Crawford Country coordinator for the diocesan Cursillo movement and was also active in the Knights of Columbus.

Msgr. Zeitler is survived by two brothers, Charles and wife Sandy and George and wife Tina; a sister, Mary Clare Malaszek and nieces and nephews, Randy Zeitler, Deborah Ann Myers, James Zeitler, Kathy Ann Schmelynn, Mary Zeitler, Susanne Malaszek, Charles “Chip” Zeitler, Jr., Christopher Zeitler and Elizabeth Ann.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday morning, August 23, 2017, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

The funeral Mass will take place immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m., also at Notre Dame Church, with the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie, presiding.

Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, Erie, on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

