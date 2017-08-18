Golden Retriever digs up $85k of heroin in Oregon backyard

Kenyon was awarded a ribbon and named an honorary narcotics K9 for life

A Golden Retriever in Yamhill County retrieved quite a haul after digging in his family’s backyard earlier this month.
Sheriff Svenson presented Kenyon with an official Yamhill County K-9 citation ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics K-9 for life. (Yamhill Co)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Golden Retriever in Yamhill County retrieved quite a haul after digging in his family’s backyard earlier this month.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says 18-month-old Kenyon was digging in his family’s backyard when he came upon $85,000 worth of black tar heroin.

His owners originally thought their dog had come across a time capsule from previous tenants but upon opening realized it was a controlled substance.

Deputies came to the house and said it was 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Kenyon was awarded a ribbon and named an honorary narcotics K9 for life.

