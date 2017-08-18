Helen Seginak Obituary

HUDSON, Ohio (Formerly Sharon, Pennsylvania) – Helen Seginak of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, in Western Reserve Hospital, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was 88.

Mrs. Seginak was born March 16, 1929, in Ernest, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Anna Ivandel Totin.

She was a longtime area resident and a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School. Helen was employed at the former Sharon Steel, before becoming a full time homemaker.

Helen was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers and Pirates. In her younger years she belonged to a golf and a bowling league. Helen enjoyed needlepoint and cross stich and belonged to a sewing club. She was a phenomenal cook and spent a lot of time gardening with her husband.

Her husband, Edward Seginak, whom she married on June 2, 1956, preceded her in death on March 3, 2015.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Jean Binger and her husband Charles of Hudson and two grandchildren, Katherine and David Binger.

In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Ann, Mary Totin, Elizabeth Gaeta and Irene Hromyak and six brothers, George, John, Charles, Steve, Michael and Andrew Totin.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

In keeping Helen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

