Indians swap Almonte for Miller on disabled list

The two-time All-Star is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances for the Indians this season.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller throws a pitch at the Indians baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The left-hander, who makes his living fooling hitters and whose ability to pitch extended innings in October carried Cleveland to within one victory of a World Series title last season, will leave spring training March 2017 to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Indians activated left-hander Andrew Miller from the disabled list and put outfielder Abraham Almonte on the DL with a strained left hamstring before their game Friday night in Kansas City.

Miller has been on the DL since Aug. 2 with tendinitis in his right knee. The two-time All-Star is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances for the Indians this season.

Almonte was hitting .222 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 53 games.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was out of the starting lineup against the Royals after getting hit on his forearm Thursday night in Minnesota, though manager Terry Francona said the All-Star was available off the bench. Giovanny Urshela started in his place.

