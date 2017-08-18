Inside the weather center: Tracking a tornado from rotation to touchdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl was tracking the tornado all day on Thursday, alerting you to where the storm was headed into each township — even down to the exact street.

Paul used radar to track rotation within a storm reaching almost 70,000 feet west of the Ravenna arsenal. The Live Drive Action Cam showed scary clouds and heavy rains on nearby Route 5.

From Ravenna, that cell passed over southwestern Trumbull County and Leavittsburg. It brought rain but no reports of damage.

Around 6:45 p.m., Paul spotted a wall cloud from Storm Team 27’s weather cam in Warren.

Live Drive headed toward it, confirming there was a rotating wall cloud over the site of the old Austintown Plaza shopping center off W. Market Street.

Storm Team 27 worked with the National Weather Service to help them confirm radar scans with WKBN’s live cameras.

At 6:58 p.m., WKBN made the decision to go on the air and alert viewers to what we were seeing.

Seven minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Trumbull County and Storm Team 27 launched continuous on-air coverage.

Meteorologist Ryan Halicki from sister-station WYTV joined in, tracking the tornado as it moved over Mosquito Lake, Cortland, and north of Vienna.

Live Drive showed people stopping on the King Graves/Route 11 overpass to watch the awesome display of wind, clouds, and lightning.

Storm Team 27’s weather cam at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport showed a very dangerous storm and even captured the moment a tornado touched down in Fowler.

On Friday, meteorologists from the National Weather Service visited the township to assess the tree and power line damage.

