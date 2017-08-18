John R. Krotky Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – John R. Krotky, 78, died at 6:22 PM Friday, August 18, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital following a sudden illness.

Born March 8, 1939, in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Farkas) Krotky.

He had been an educator for more than forty years before retiring in 2000. He was a math and science teacher in Canal Fulton and in Trumbull County before becoming the principal at Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1980.

Following his retirement, he served as the coordinator of the Columbiana County Senior Aides program for several years.

A member of St. George Catholic Church, John proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era, attaining the rank of Captain.

He was an active member of Lisbon Kiwanis and American Legion John J. Welsh Post 275. He was an avid golfer all his life and enjoyed officiating high school volleyball.

Survivors include his wife, Gene (McCune) Krotky; his children, Michael Krotky of Lisbon and Gail (Matthew Koeppe) Krotky of Chevy Chase, Maryland and two granddaughters, Anna and Sofia. He is also survived by sisters, Mary (Leon) Carrier of Campbell and Millie (Bob) McDonough of Austintown; a brother, Tom Krotky, of Campbell and a sister-in-law, Madeline Krotky of Youngstown as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother David Krotky.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the Weber Funeral Home.

There will be a memorial mass at St. George Catholic Church Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

A private committal service will be performed at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions for youth projects in John’s name sent to Lisbon Kiwanis, c/o Don Thompson, 733 Sunset Drive, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

