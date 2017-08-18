Mancini bringing International Boxing to Youngstown

The event is called "Youngstown vs. Italy" and will be held October 5th at the Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – International Boxing is coming to Youngstown this fall.

Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is putting on an event called “Youngstown versus Italy” at the Covelli Centre this October.

The card will feature 16 ltalian fighters going up against a local team of amateurs coached by Mancini. He said at a press conference Friday, that it’s a great opportunity for boxing fans to come together.

“It’s going to be just a great event for the local guys to fight international competition,” said Mancini. “It’s a great cultural experience for Youngstown. We have a large Italian-American community and a lot of people here are very proud of their heritage and we’re going to see how proud.”

Mancini is talking to potential sponsors for the event. It’s October 5th at the Covelli Centre. For more information, contact Michael Diven at 412-418-6691 or diven22@hotmail.com.

