National Weather Service in Hartford, evaluating tornado damage

Large funnel in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service will be in Trumbull County today, assessing the damage from the tornado that touched down at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Weather Service said a very weak tornado touched down in Hartford Township, taking down some trees and power lines.

Viewers sent in their photos of the storm. 

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Dave Sess is in Hartford today as neighbors check out the damage. He’ll have the latest report on WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.

