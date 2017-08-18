New dining hall set to reopen Monday for St. Vincent de Paul

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society has announced the reopening of its previously closed dining hall.

The new hall is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 21 and will be in the basement hall of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, located at 252 E. Wood St. in Youngstown.

Monday’s opening will be a soft opening, with an official grand opening ceremony taking place on Sept. 27, the feast day of St. Vincent de Paul.

Meals will start being served on Monday and will then be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society said it is very thankful for everyone who contributed to this project, including its building sub-committee, the Diocese of Youngstown, the community and the new parish location.

