Ohio boy, 13, who had heart transplant dies on 1st day of school

His family says he needed three open-heart surgeries before his fifth birthday

By Published: Updated:
A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school.

GOSHEN, OH (AP) — A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reports Peyton West died Thursday. His family says he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needed three open-heart surgeries before his fifth birthday. He had to have a transplant when his health deteriorated in March.

Peyton’s father says he seemed fine Thursday. He smiled for a photo that morning before leaving their home in Goshen, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

On the way to school, Peyton told his father he didn’t feel right. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His family says they still don’t know what happened.

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday night to honor Peyton.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s