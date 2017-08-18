Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot

The school will create a committee to select a new representation of the name

Superintendent Steve Thompson announced at a news conference Thursday that Willoughby South High School will drop its "Rebel" mascot, a man dressed in a gray Confederate military outfit, but keep the name.
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio high school is getting rid of its Confederate mascot in the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

The school is located in Willoughby, 20 miles northeast of Cleveland. Thompson says he made the decision to support the school’s diverse student body and because of “changing perceptions.”

The sports teams will still be called the South High Rebels. Thompson says the school will create a committee to select a new representation of the name.

The depiction has represented the school since 1959.

