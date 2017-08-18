OVI checkpoint scheduled in Columbiana County on Friday night

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is scheduled in Columbiana County on Friday night.

The checkpoint will be held from 7 to 1 p.m. on State Route 45, milepost 23.

The checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township and Salem police departments. There will also be saturation patrols nearby in support of the checkpoint.

Officers will be targeting drivers who appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Highway Patrol says if you plan to drink, designate a sober driver.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants.