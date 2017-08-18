Photos: Trumbull County tornado damage

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in Fowler on Thursday night.

The tornado hit a wooded area near OH-305 — close to the center of town. The tornado pulled down some trees and power lines.

The Weather Service is still assessing the damage before officially classifying the tornado.

Another angle of the uprooted tree. Tree and branches knocked down during the storm. A tree trunk uprooted during the storm. Trees uprooted after a tornado touches down.