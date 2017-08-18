TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in Fowler on Thursday night.
The tornado hit a wooded area near OH-305 — close to the center of town. The tornado pulled down some trees and power lines.
The Weather Service is still assessing the damage before officially classifying the tornado.
Photos: Trumbull County Tornado Damage
