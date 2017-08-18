Poland combines 5th, 6th grade with middle school

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Entering middle school is an exciting time and in Poland, that transition is coming sooner.

Previously, 5th and 6th graders had their own school. This year, they’ll be joining the 7th and 8th graders at the middle school.

Principal David Purins said it will allow teachers to collaborate at a much greater level and give more alignment within the curriculum.

He also said combining the schools is needed with the population of students shrinking around the Valley.

“Student-teacher ratio will stay the same and that the purpose of the right-sizing is we won’t have larger classrooms than we’ve had in the past.

The buildings have been readjusted. Almost everything will be in the original middle school building, except the 8th grade lockers, which will be on the first floor of the old 5th and 6th grade building.

The office will also be centralized.

