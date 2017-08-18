Police: Ku Klux Klan flyers dropped at homes near Cincinnati

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN/AP) – A community in Ohio is feeling the aftermath of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Packages with Ku Klux Klan flyers were dropped on dozens of doorsteps in Green Township, near Cincinnati.

The flyers were in faded orange plastic wrappers, taped inside employment guides. The message inside a white envelope said, “Racial purity is America’s security.”

Most people either ignored or drove over them at the bottom of their driveways, but authorities said they still received several calls from upset residents.

“If my kids were older and they were to open it and they were to read that, they would have all kinds of questions. I mean, I don’t want to have to explain that kind of hatred to them,” Tracy Noel said.

Police suspect someone probably saw an easy opportunity to hide their messages inside the guides — which were dated back in January — and then re-distribute them.

Green Township police say they’re not investigating this as a hate crime and what’s in the message is protected by the first amendment.