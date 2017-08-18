Police: Sex offender from Campbell sexted underage girls

Joshua Baird is being held on a $200,000 bond

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man with multiple child rape convictions is back in court for sexting.

Joshua Baird is being held on a $200,000 bond Friday afternoon after his latest run-in with the law.

Baird appeared in court Friday, facing 10 counts of pandering obscenity. He was arrested Wednesday after a raid of his home, and investigators said he was sending explicit text messages to underage girls.

Baird was convicted in the early 2000s on separate child rape charges in both Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

He’s due back in a Campbell court late next week on the latest charges.

