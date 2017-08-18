Police: Sex offender from Campbell sexted underage girls

Related Coverage Convicted sex offender arrested after raid of Campbell home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man with multiple child rape convictions is back in court for sexting.

Joshua Baird is being held on a $200,000 bond Friday afternoon after his latest run-in with the law.

Baird appeared in court Friday, facing 10 counts of pandering obscenity. He was arrested Wednesday after a raid of his home, and investigators said he was sending explicit text messages to underage girls.

Baird was convicted in the early 2000s on separate child rape charges in both Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

He’s due back in a Campbell court late next week on the latest charges.

WKBN was in the courtroom and will have the latest details from investigators on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6p.m.