Reports: Former YSU standout may miss rookie season with Patriots

The former Youngstown State University Penguin went down during a kickoff drill during practice

YSU's Derek Rivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown State University football standout received some bad news on Friday afternoon.

It is feared that former Penguin Derek Rivers will miss his entire rookie season with a major knee injury.

This news has been developing all morning, and ESPN reports that the injury occurred Wednesday when Rivers’ New England Patriots had a joint practice with the Houston Texans. Rivers went down during a kickoff drill during practice and then returned to Boston for tests on his left knee.

He was selected 83rd overall by New England in April’s draft.

The WKBN 27 Sports Department is working to gather more information from the Patriots on Rivers' injury.

