Rhonda Lynn Davis Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Rhonda Lynn Davis, 63, of Cortland, Ohio, died Friday, August 18, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 26, 1954 in Howland, Ohio, a daughter of Harlan Lichty and Nancy (Hartzell-McBride) Lichty.

Rhonda was a 1972 graduate of Howland High School and worked at General Motors Lordstown retiring after 33 years.

She loved animals, cooking and playing online games.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters; Penny (Shawn) Callahan of Austintown, Ohio, Shannon (Christopher) Davis-Mong of Summerville, South Carolina, Carrie (Toni Ann) Davis of Cleveland, Ohio; a sister, Melissa (Ken) Kilmer of Florida; granddaughters, Kayla (Matthew Burns) Flanigan, Megan Yarabenetz and Sydney Callahan; great-granddaughter, Raelynn Burns, as well as her parents Harlan and Nancy Lichty of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mazie McBride with whom she was very close.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A private entombment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

